discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Brian Leonard
MakerCo-founder @ Grouparoo, Past: TaskRabbit
👋 Hey, Makers of Product Hunt! We are excited to be here sharing what we’ve been working on. Grouparoo is an open source app to connect your product and 💾 data warehouse to the tools you use for marketing, customer support, sales, and other functions. Along the way, we help you make sense of your customer data and empower non-engineers to help themselves to 📈 success. Engineers should be working on the core product, but they also have to support other departments with tools and integrations. Integrations are messy and nobody wants to work on them Iterating on & maintaining integrations is not a priority Marketing and other teams don’t get the data they need to be successful Everyone involved is 🌧 sad We’ve spent the last 10+ years running product organizations and saying “no” to other teams that needed integrations. We got tired of saying “no” and started thinking about the best way to make this system work for 🌞 everyone. Grouparoo breaks through this by: - Easily connecting to data sources, creating profiles with properties - Building segmentation out of those properties - Syncing chosen information to destinations (and share the same definitions) We are open source because the world doesn’t need another SaaS marketing tool. We are inspired by tools like Metabase and Kibana that are powerful while helping with costs, privacy, and control. The 💻 code is in Typescript, using Node and React. You can get everything running with `npm install` or deployed via Heroku or Docker. It’s easy to connect new sources and destinations. Let us know on Github if you have a request or want to help. We would ❤️ love to hear what you think. Questions, comments, and feedback more than welcome. Looking forward to it, Brian, Evan, and Andy
UpvoteShare