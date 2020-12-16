discussion
Hey everyone! This is my first launch on Product Hunt, and my first app in the App Store after many years of web development. Excited to finally get to do this! 😄 GroceryTime is my "quarantine project" if you will. I started working on it because I wasn't fully satisfied with any of the grocery list apps anywhere; they just didn't work with the way I think about grocery shopping. My partner and I shop for groceries once per week, so what we really wanted was a way to have a different "list" for each trip to the store and be able to pull items into our current list from past trips, etc all with a super simple interface that doesn't get in your way as you navigate the store. We think a lot of people treat grocery shopping the same way we do, and since I launched the app last month we've seen that this is true! I launched a nice update (version 2020.4) a few days ago that adds push notification support and more. With that, I think this app is something I'm quite proud of, and excited to show you! I have lots of ideas for this little app, so there's even more coming soon that I'm really excited about. 🙌 Thanks for checking it out!
@bradpurchase I've been using it for a short while and it's really helped out! I'm excited for what's to come.