Bryan Janeczko
👋Hello Product Hunters! My name is Bryan and I’m super excited to finally launch on Product Hunt as the founder of Gro! 🚴♂️The Journey As an entrepreneur and mentor, I’ve seen hundreds of businesses start with an idea. After exiting my meal kit delivery business to Nutrisystem, and consequently advising startups as Director of the Founder Institute, I’ve had many businesses approach me for advice on how to startup smart. Many of the questions my team and I received were similar, and from working with these startups, we realized that many of those that failed during the ideation phase failed as a result of avoidable pitfalls. So we created the Startup Idea Assessment Tool as a simple yet effective way to help entrepreneurs validate their ideas. 💡Idea Assessment Tool Using our tool, entrepreneurs can browse curated content and resources, and complete step by step assignments that help crystallize their business idea. 📚The Lessons: ✅ 1.1 Your Big Idea ✅ 1.2 Problem + Solution = Foundation ✅ 1.3 USP (Unique Selling Proposition) ✅ 1.4 Identify Your Target Market ✅ 1.5 Choose Your Business Model 🎉Upon Completion🎉 Users can export a 1-page summary of their business idea, and validate their idea further by answering questions based on their background and founding team. 👀 Coming Soon Gro Academy is an on-demand learning platform designed to help millions of aspiring entrepreneurs take their idea to launch. 🚀 With it you’ll be empowered to: +Follow an Industry Specific Roadmap +Browse Curated Resources +Receive Feedback & Guidance +Join a Community of Likeminded Entrepreneurs +Customized Investor Pitch Deck +Financial Models P.S. This tool will remain free and accessible for any and all entrepreneurs who need it.
