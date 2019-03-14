Gridbox v5.0

Gridbox features a super simple drag and drop interface, with a rich library of pre-built Bootstrap and HTML 5 elements that lets you create html pages faster. You can Work visually or with code, starting from a blank canvas or by using existing projects: easy to customize, fast to deliver.
Ramakrishna AnandMaker@jranand · Founder, Gridbox.io
Hi! I’m Founder and CEO at Gridbox. We built Gridbox as a tool to help professional front-end developers and designers kickstart their front-end projects faster and spend less time on wireframes and mockups. Whether you’re working with a client at the beginning stages of a new application, or just need to a build simple website prototype for your project, we want to help. Hope you guys will enjoy the product and provide a valuable feedback. All ProductHunters get 25% off the PRO plan (for one year) with promo code: PRODUCTHUNTER
