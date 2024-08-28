  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Grid-Feed
    Grid-Feed
    Ranked #20 for today

    Grid-Feed

    Sync your Instagram feed with Figma

    Free
    Seamlessly plan and perfect your Instagram feed right from your design workspace. With Grid-Feed, crafting a cohesive and stunning Instagram presence has never been this effortless.
    Launched in
    Design Tools
    Social Media
    Photography
     by
    Grid-Feed
    About this launch
    Grid-Feed
    Grid-FeedSync your Instagram feed with Figma
    0
    reviews
    12
    followers
    Grid-Feed by
    Grid-Feed
    was hunted by
    Timo Wielink
    in Design Tools, Social Media, Photography. Made by
    Timo Wielink
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    Grid-Feed
    is not rated yet. This is Grid-Feed's first launch.
    Upvotes
    21
    Vote chart
    Comments
    6
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #20
    Week rank
    #99