Home
Product
Grid-Feed
Ranked #20 for today
Sync your Instagram feed with Figma
Stats
Seamlessly plan and perfect your Instagram feed right from your design workspace. With Grid-Feed, crafting a cohesive and stunning Instagram presence has never been this effortless.
Launched in
Design Tools
Social Media
Photography
by
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Grid-Feed by
was hunted by
Timo Wielink
in
Design Tools
,
Social Media
,
Photography
. Made by
Timo Wielink
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Grid-Feed's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#99
