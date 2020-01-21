GreenCardHero

Discussion
Toshiro Nishimura
Maker
Hi! My wife and I created this software after going through the process of filing for a marriage-based green card ourselves. After a frustrating and confusing experience involving 60+ pages of forms, 100+ pages of instructions, and contradictory information everywhere, we decided to make life easier for other immigrants by creating this app. It's sorta like TurboTax for your immigration paperwork... it'll ask you a bunch of questions required to fill out your form and tell you what the necessary supporting documents are. When you're through filling out the questionnaire, you click a button to print your completed forms and mail them off. Please let us know what you think!
