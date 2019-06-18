Gratify IM

Reviews
James Diecidue
Hey all, IM is our latest edition to Gratify. Gratify is a really sweet Slack-based freelance platform. IM delivers the same seamless experience, but matches you with our core team to curate leads and collect data for you. We (G Team) manage the data collection campaign from start to finish to ensure it fits your initial request, data delivered to you is high quality or you don't pay. We can collect virtually anything public on the internet. Hope ya'll enjoy.
@amplicity $1/per row means $1/per lead?
