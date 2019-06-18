Log InSign up
Automagic lead generation & data collection.

Gratify IM (Instant Match) is a new service by Gratify that generate leads and collects data for you. Just tell the bot how it can obtain the data that you need collected and the G team will begin collecting at a fixed rate of $1/row.
Freelancers Network Leverages Slack For Job MatchingSince its launch in 2013, Slack has had a major impact on the way offices communicate. While primarily known as an office messaging platform, a team has created a plugin called Gratify that will help companies reach outside of their workplaces to recruit freelance talent.
How Gratify manages user conversationsOne of our favorite affordances of conversational UI is the opportunity to provide great user support directly through the interface. Gone are the days of separate ticketing systems and email threads with your users - with conversational UI, your support and sales teams can be integrated directly into the user experience of the product!
Hey all, IM is our latest edition to Gratify. Gratify is a really sweet Slack-based freelance platform. IM delivers the same seamless experience, but matches you with our core team to curate leads and collect data for you. We (G Team) manage the data collection campaign from start to finish to ensure it fits your initial request, data delivered to you is high quality or you don't pay. We can collect virtually anything public on the internet. Hope ya'll enjoy.
@amplicity $1/per row means $1/per lead?
