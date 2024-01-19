Products
This is the latest launch from Graphy
Graphy for Marketers
Graphy for Marketers
The fastest way to unify your marketing data.
Graphy helps you create marketing reports in minutes. Unify data from all your marketing tools in one beautiful, shareable view. As simple as taking a screenshot. As powerful as a dashboard.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Data Visualization
by
Graphy
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let us know what other data sources you'd like us to support."
The makers of Graphy for Marketers
About this launch
Graphy
The fastest way to visualize and share your data.
23
reviews
1.0K
followers
Follow for updates
Graphy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on March 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
42
Comments
24
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
