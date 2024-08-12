  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Graphy for Data Storytelling
    Graphy for Data Storytelling

    Graphy for Data Storytelling

    Create pro-level graphs that drive actions.

    Free Options
    Graphy enables anyone to become a skilled data storyteller, by radically simplifying the way data is presented and communicated.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Analytics
    Data Visualization
     by
    Graphy
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Figma
    Linear
    Loops
    About this launch
    Graphy
    GraphyThe fastest way to visualize and share your data
    0
    reviews
    43
    followers
    Graphy for Data Storytelling by
    Graphy
    was hunted by
    Andrey Vinitsky
    in Productivity, Analytics, Data Visualization. Made by
    Andrew
    ,
    Roman Sîrbu
    ,
    Rachael Grocott
    ,
    Peter White
    ,
    Zofia Goralewska
    ,
    Jordan Burnett
    ,
    Kelly Adam
    and
    Andrey Vinitsky
    . Featured on August 15th, 2024.
    Graphy
    is not rated yet. This is Graphy's first launch.
    Upvotes
    44
    Vote chart
    Comments
    30
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -