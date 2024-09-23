Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Graphy
See Graphy’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
Graphy AI
Graphy AI
Turn your data into stories with AI
Visit
Upvote 55
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Add your data and Graphy AI will create a chart and explain your key insights. Ready to present in slides, or paste into Slack.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Data & Analytics
Data Visualization
by
Graphy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Graphy
The fastest way to visualize and share your data.
32
reviews
1.9K
followers
Follow for updates
Graphy AI by
Graphy
was hunted by
Andrey Vinitsky
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Andrey Vinitsky
,
Andrew
,
Roman Sîrbu
,
Jordan Burnett
,
Zofia Goralewska
,
Peter White
and
Rachael Grocott
. Featured on October 4th, 2024.
Graphy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 32 users. It first launched on March 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
55
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report