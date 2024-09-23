  • Subscribe
    Graphy AI

    Graphy AI

    Turn your data into stories with AI

    Add your data and Graphy AI will create a chart and explain your key insights. Ready to present in slides, or paste into Slack.
    Artificial Intelligence
    Data & Analytics
    Data Visualization
    Graphy
    PlanetScale
    Vercel
    OpenAI API
    Graphy
    The fastest way to visualize and share your data.
    Graphy AI by
    Graphy
    Andrey Vinitsky
    Andrey Vinitsky
    Andrew
    Roman Sîrbu
    Jordan Burnett
    Zofia Goralewska
    Peter White
    Rachael Grocott
    Featured on October 4th, 2024.
    Graphy
    Graphy is rated 5/5 by 32 users. It first launched on March 8th, 2023.
