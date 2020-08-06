Grammatica
AI powered writing assistant
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Ylli Qerkini
Maker
"Editing is Key." And it all starts with correct spelling and grammar. Whether you're writing an urgent email to your boss, a text message in a group chat, or posting a social media update that all of your followers will read - typos or other writing errors can turn out to be pretty embarrassing and misleading. We are super-psyched to introduce Grammatica! Supercharge your English writing skills with Grammatica, the all-new AI-Powered Writing Assistant. Say "Bye-bye" to the days of fighting off those pesky little anxiety attacks every-time you hit the "Send" button! Choose between the Grammatica App or the dedicated Keyboard and instantly write mistake-free, everywhere. Whether you want to impress your colleagues with your professional writing skills or create the perfect typo-free pick-up line in a dating app: we got you covered! KEYBOARD APP Use the Grammatica Keyboard in any app for instant feedback and mistake-free typing SMART GRAMMAR & SPELL-CHECK Intelligent spelling & punctuation for mistake-free typing PREDICTIVE TYPING Predictive typing for faster writing SYNONYMS & STYLE SUGGESTIONS Find the perfect words to express yourself MISTAKE-FREE TYPING ANYWHERE Email, Social Media, Notes, Dating, etc. Grammatica is now available on iOS only, but our Android App and super-handy Web Extensions are already in the pipeline! We would love to get your feedback on this. Feel free to reach out with any questions!
Upvote (2)Share
Hunter
As we do more and more written communication it matters not only what we write but also how we write it. You don't want tiny mistakes to distract from the message and you definitely don't want to have to delete a message (hello twitter) just because you found a mistake after you posted it. Excited about Grammatica, kudos to the launch!
Upvote (2)Share