Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GrammarBot
GrammarBot

GrammarBot

Write flawless English with AI, no subscriptions, offline

Free Options
Embed
GrammarBot is a MacOS app that checks your English grammar and suggests a corrected version, fixing misspelled words, typos, or grammar mistakes. It works with a local AI model, so there's no need for subscriptions or an internet connection.
Launched in
Productivity
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
 by
GrammarBot
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
GrammarBot
GrammarBotWrite flawless English with AI. No subscriptions. Offline.
0
reviews
5
followers
GrammarBot by
GrammarBot
was hunted by
Julio Andres
in Productivity, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Julio Andres
. Featured on February 4th, 2024.
GrammarBot
is not rated yet. This is GrammarBot's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-