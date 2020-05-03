Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jack Qiao
Maker
Hi everyone, excited to show you a project I've been working on for the past year (many thanks to Vedran who did a great job on the front-end) Gramara is a grammar correction tool that focuses on *fluency translation* - ie. it makes your writing sound more like a native English speaker. I started working on this after seeing my (ESL) family members struggle to use Grammarly and similar tools. The issue with these tools are: 1. They assume that your writing is mostly correct, and don't perform sentence-wide changes that are sometimes necessary 2. They don't parse your text for semantics, and often come up with nonsensical recommendations if your English is particularly broken. Most of the time they simply can't detect that anything is wrong at all 3. Native English speakers don't always write in a completely grammatical way, so fluency translation is not exactly the same as grammar correction but more akin to paraphrase generation Gramara is a grammar correction system that uses transformer-based AI technology, and treats grammar correction as an NMT (neural machine translation) problem. It can give you several options for sentence corrections, as well as back-translate the corrected sentences to your native language if it's not English. It's not perfect, but in general it works much better for non-fluent users than existing tools. If your English is already good, Gramara can instead generate paraphrases in alternative writing styles. The screenshots show some real-life examples of the difference between Gramara and Grammarly. Here are some other examples that you can try: Because we are a few numbers of people at our store, it has been very inconvenienced for those who have been difficult to connect to the phone. I don't know if what's happen to her. What you have to do is just showing up the meeting point. I don't object their coming here. I had got a bit chubby face when young, but I don't have anymore. I keen support architects and the public pay part attention to buildings' good look but not just the function. Sometimes people try a lot to achieve their aims, but after many hardworking still they can not get their goals. A doctor said that it's need 100USD, but it is the half of my salary in a month.
UpvoteShare
Hi Jack, thanks for creating this promising tool! Does Gramara support only English language? Is Italian a language you will support shortly? Thanks
UpvoteShare
Maker
@robingood We're launching with just English, but the technology can be applied to any language. More languages are planned, watch out for v2 : ]
Upvote (1)Share