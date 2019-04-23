Get more followers using open-source tool!
We found a hack that allowed to insert all Instagram automation scripts into a browser. Now we don’t need a backend and your passwords never leave your browser.
And this tool is completely free. Miracle? Reality!
The most efficient way to get the first Instagram followersHi all! My name is Daniil Okhlopkov and I am a creator of Instabot - open source Instagram automatization tools. With my tools, I personally helped over 30 accounts to grow from 0 to 10k followers and about 3k users use them every day.
Price: Free. No limitations on photo/video size. Clean, minimalistic design: No need for day long software installations.
Speed: Not blazing fast service,but for freemium it's pretty ok. Comments: Unable to comment a post by hashtag.Pretty specific case though.
Overall, great product and easy to use product. My advice: go ahead and try it out.Sher Kandov has used this product for one day.
Nice idea
No firefox version
I really like the idea, but it's for Chrome only :(Mikołaj Zaremba has never used this product.
Daniil OkhlopkovMaker@okhlopkov · Data and Blockchain Scientist
Hi, Producthunt! I’m so happy to announce our tool to the world. We’ve been working on it for the two months and already grew our friends Instagram accounts on average by 30%! We understand that there are a huge amount of similar but paid tools on the web. But we found the way how to make it FREE for anyone! The core idea of this project is that we moved all the Instagram automation code to the browser. As a result, we don’t need any servers and your credentials - all scripts are executing by your Google Chrome. All code can be found here: https://github.com/instagrambot/... If you find our tool useful or just need some more features to be developed, please consider to donate any amount to our PayPal.me/Okhlopkov/500 or become our Patreon.com/join/Morejust Happy Instagramming! Automate the boring stuff with Gramup.me! (don't use for spam)
Daniil OkhlopkovMaker@okhlopkov · Data and Blockchain Scientist
The best Instagram promotion strategy that I've found is to a) find competitors profiles or relevant hashtags b) like & follow the likers & commenters of media from the last step This is much better than just liking photos by hashtag because people usually add a hashtag to attract an audience. This doesn't mean that these users are ready to like and follow YOU. But the likers of relevant media would. More details: https://medium.com/@okhlopkov/th...
Quasar@quasarmipt · meow
Very nice!
Александр Малышев@new_user_06e0a54e79
The best Instagram service ever Pure DOPE!
Daniil OkhlopkovMaker@okhlopkov · Data and Blockchain Scientist
@new_user_06e0a54e79 Thank you, Alex, for that nice comment.
Александр Рожко@new_user_1a2c5ced9b
It's gonna be great idea. I'd like to see how it will growth
Daniil OkhlopkovMaker@okhlopkov · Data and Blockchain Scientist
@new_user_1a2c5ced9b Thanks! We think that the Power of Open Source can beat a ton of similar but PAID Instagram tools out of business. Or they just use our open code to update theirs. Who knows...
