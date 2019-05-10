Grain is an entirely online based restaurant in Singapore focusing on health
Grain is building the future of food, that allows us to have a better and more complete human experience - one of high-quality, nutritious, effortless, communal food experiences.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I appreciate the focus on hiring a large chef team as the core of the product, makes sense but have seen a number of online food start-ups pop up which some-what neglect this. They just received a huge investment of $10M
