Mike Adams
MakerCEO @grainhq | 3x Co-founder
Hey PH fam! 👋 Mike here, co-founder & CEO of Grain. After ten months of private beta development, we’re SO excited to announce here on Product Hunt that we’re removing the waitlist for Grain and releasing an all-new Windows app (in addition to our existing Mac app)! 🙌 Teams like Zapier, InVision, Wistia, Slack and more are already using Grain to better understand their customers, users, and each other. And now you can too. We hope that you'll sign-up for free at https://grain.co and give us your feedback to help make Grain even better. 💪 -------- What's new about Grain 1.0? 🙌 No more waitlist 🖥 Support for Windows 🔎 Search 🏷 Tags ✏️ Live highlights in notepad 👯♂️ Co-op live note-taking 📜 80% more accurate transcripts 🔄. Share recordings with guests 💪 Grain Pro & Unlimited subscriptions ✨ Whole new look + logo -------- So what is Grain? 🤔 Grain makes it easy to record, transcribe, and share the best parts of Zoom video calls in seconds, not hours. ⚡️ Grain integrates with your existing video meeting workflows (Zoom only for now) to import the recording, transcribe, and make it all searchable across all of your recorded calls. And when you want to share an important moment, Grain makes it absurdly easy to visually create highlight excerpts via text-first video editing. Each video highlight has a unique link that you can embed directly in your favorite apps like Slack, Notion, Medium and Coda. And with the Grain LIVE desktop app, you can even take time-stamped notes during calls and create short video highlights -- it'll save you loads of time and allow you to take up to 90% fewer notes. You can use Grain with your team to create a shared library of important conversations with users, prospects, stakeholders, or internal team meetings -- there are no limits to the number of people you can add to your workspace. -------- Why did we build it? 🧱 Grain's Purpose is to increase shared understanding in the world and our Mission is to help others to listen and be heard. Actually... this highlight I flagged using Grain during a brainstorming session is the exact moment where I was able to articulate this purpose and mission for the first time: https://grain.co/highlight/oH3OB... And if you actually watched that highlight just now, you'll have experienced for yourself a little bit of why we're so excited about what we're building. -- Mike and the team at Grain P.S. Keep up to date and tell us what you think on Twitter @grainhq
John Cavendish
🎈
Awesome product! Much improved on zoom's own tools and I can see this being an essential add-on for any zoom user who records regularly. 100% a new long term customer!
@johncavendish Thanks so much for being an early user John! Means the world 🌎
Andreas Klinger
Hunter
Remote First Capital 🏝 / AngelList ✌️
I am extremely excited to hunt Grain's official 1.0 Many of the PH community have been avid beta testers of it over the last months :) Grain makes it easy to make long zoom calls accessible for those who weren't able to join. Example usecases could be important team calls or customer research interviews.
Adam Kazwell
Product manager/observer
@andreasklinger it's a must have for customer research interviews!
guillaume cabane
Growth Advisor | Speaker
I have been using Grain for a few months now ... and it's a true game changer👇 I spend >6hrs per *day* on Zoom, often back to back calls. It's safe to say, I don't have time to take notes after the call ... and at the end of the day I just can't recall what was important and what wasn't. Using Grain, I've been able to take a few timestamped notes during each call. Super easy, low friction. And I can go back and check my notes ... in context! With the recording surrounding it. Tl;dr: I can finally extract a ton more value from all the time I spend in Zoom calls
@guillaumecabane So many of my favorite Grain highlights of you professing your love for Grain 😂... but this one from our onboarding call back in April is an all-time favorite: https://grain.co/highlight/iteKa...
Cosmin TrufasilaDesign @ InVision
As a designer in these work from home days, filled with Zoom calls, I found Grain to be invaluable for keeping track of feedback, tagging and extracting key highlights to improve my process.
