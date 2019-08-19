Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Gradjoy
Gradjoy
GradJoy saves you money on all your student loans
Android
iPhone
+ 2
GradJoy saves you money on all your student loans! Interested in lowering your monthly payment, want to compare refinancing options or simply want to see how you're doing? GradJoy is here to help you!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
GradJoy is a Y Combinator-backed fintech to help you knock out your student loans
The right people to solve the trillion-dollar student debt crisis might be the ones who are suffering from it the hardest. If you're a recent college graduate, there's a 50% chance you took on debt when you moved off campus. If you're like the average student borrower, you graduat...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love this idea, simple but effective. Anything to help combat the rising cost of crippling student debt is good in my books.
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send