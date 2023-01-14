Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
GradienMood
Ranked #3 for today
GradienMood
Generate gradients with your mood
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
GradienMood is a tool to generate gradients from your mood. Simply enter your mood (ex- Happy and funny world) and the AI magic will generate a CSS gradient for you.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
GradienMood
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
GradienMood
Generate gradients with your mood
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
GradienMood by
GradienMood
was hunted by
Posandu
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Posandu
. Featured on January 15th, 2023.
GradienMood
is not rated yet. This is GradienMood's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#239
Report