Home
Product
GradeWiz is an AI Powered Teaching Assistant that grades student work with AI, reducing grading time by >60% and giving students detailed, next-day feedback. We are already used at 8 colleges including Cornell.
Education
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
GradeWiz
AI Grading Assistant for College Professors
GradeWiz by
GradeWiz
was hunted by
Max Bohun
in
Education
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Max Bohun
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
GradeWiz
is not rated yet. This is GradeWiz's first launch.