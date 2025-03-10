Subscribe
AI Grading Assistant for College Professors
GradeWiz is an AI Powered Teaching Assistant that grades student work with AI, reducing grading time by >60% and giving students detailed, next-day feedback. We are already used at 8 colleges including Cornell.
About this launch
AI Grading Assistant for College Professors
