Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
GPT Driver
GPT Driver
Let AI do your mobile app QA
Visit
Upvote 4
50% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
GPT Driver uses AI to configure and execute mobile app tests. Test more of your app, across multiple devices at a fraction of the cost.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
GPT Driver
AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 650k hours of data.
About this launch
GPT Driver
Let AI do your Mobile App QA
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
GPT Driver by
GPT Driver
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Christian Hartung
and
Christian Schiller
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
GPT Driver
is not rated yet. This is GPT Driver's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report