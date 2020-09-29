GPT-3 Books

discussion
Richard Reis
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 🤔 Problem We want to give great book recommendations based on "what you're in the mood to read." Unfortunately, the only place we've seen this done well is on Penguin Random House's Twitter account. How do they do it? By employing humans who know A LOT of books and giving each recommendation manually. We're a tiny team. We can't do this 😔 💡 Solution Enter GPT-3! This clever OpenAI tool knows more books than any human. And its clever language model can understand your requests (try asking it for a book on "pirates and romance", you'll see). Of course, it's not perfect. So please let us know if you have any suggestions on how to improve it etc. We hope you like it!
