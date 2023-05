Free Options Discuss Collect Embed Share Stats

Govar โ€“ the app where you can speak English with people from different countries every day. How does Govar work? ๐Ÿ“ฑ Open the app and choose the meeting ๐Ÿ“ˆ Choose English level ๐Ÿ—ฃ Get into a video call with 3-4 users of the same level and talk as long as you want