Kenny Schlagel
Maker
I worked in healthcare and observed that medical professionals were going through painful steps to redact patient/user data from screenshots they needed to share, as leaking any of this data could lead to costly fines. Sometimes even printing out images, manually redacting patient data and then taking pictures of their manually redacted images. Gorp uses on-device machine learning to detect data which might be protected and redacts it, without ever sending anything over the network. It does not store or learn from any data it finds and does not contain any analytics libraries.
