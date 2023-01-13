Products
Goose Blog
Goose Blog
A simple and lightweight text style open source blog.
Goose is a simple and lightweight text style open source blog, built with Rails and SQLite3, using very few tables, and it's very restrained.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Writing
,
GitHub
by
Goose Blog
About this launch
Goose Blog
A simple and lightweight text style open source blog.
Goose Blog by
Goose Blog
was hunted by
Haoya
in
Open Source
,
Writing
,
GitHub
. Made by
Haoya
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#221
