Googlescope

A chrome extension for advanced search on Google

Enjoy looking at the most advanced Google Search Tool while you search the Web. You can use Googlescope to customize and visualize your searches in Google, each search is represented by a set of nodes, each representing a specific operator. Happy googling !!
francesco emiro
francesco emiro
Maker
Hello Makers and Hunters!!! I made Googlescope because i needed something easier to use when need use Google Advance Search. I studied all the google operators and summarized them in 9 actions, each represented by a Googlescope button. In addition, I felt the need to visualize the search instead of using a boring form, so I represented each query with a node structure, each action is a node and each node has its own specific color. Here’s what you can do with Googlescope: ✅ Search by country ✅ Search by language ✅ Search by timeframe ✅ Search by match of words ✅ Search by word and defining its position in the website: title, content, url and links ✅ Search excluding word in the results ✅ Search by domain ✅ Search by last update ✅ Search by file type Happy googling !! Thank you very much for your attention! 🙂
