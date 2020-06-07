Googlescope
A chrome extension for advanced search on Google
francesco emiro
Maker
Hello Makers and Hunters!!! I made Googlescope because i needed something easier to use when need use Google Advance Search. I studied all the google operators and summarized them in 9 actions, each represented by a Googlescope button. In addition, I felt the need to visualize the search instead of using a boring form, so I represented each query with a node structure, each action is a node and each node has its own specific color. Here’s what you can do with Googlescope: ✅ Search by country ✅ Search by language ✅ Search by timeframe ✅ Search by match of words ✅ Search by word and defining its position in the website: title, content, url and links ✅ Search excluding word in the results ✅ Search by domain ✅ Search by last update ✅ Search by file type Happy googling !! Thank you very much for your attention! 🙂
