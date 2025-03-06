Launches
Google Search AI Mode
Google Search AI Mode
Go Beyond Search
Visit
Upvote 63
AI Mode is a new generative AI experiment in Google Search. Get AI-powered answers to complex questions, with links to sources. Uses a custom Gemini 2.0 model for multi-step reasoning.
Google Search AI Mode by
Google Search AI Mode
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
Google Search AI Mode
is not rated yet. This is Google Search AI Mode's first launch.