Google Search AI Mode

Google Search AI Mode

Go Beyond Search
AI Mode is a new generative AI experiment in Google Search. Get AI-powered answers to complex questions, with links to sources. Uses a custom Gemini 2.0 model for multi-step reasoning.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceSearch

About this launch
Google Search AI Mode
Google Search AI Mode
Go Beyond Search
Google Search AI Mode by
Google Search AI Mode
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
Zac Zuo in Artificial Intelligence, Search. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
Google Search AI Mode
is not rated yet. This is Google Search AI Mode's first launch.