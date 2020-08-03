Deals
Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a
A lot of help, for less.
Android
Google
Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you'd expect.
an hour ago
Pixel 4a listing: 'helpful Google phone, at a helpful price' - 9to5Google
With the Pixel 4a set to be announced today, the first retail listing has appeared. Australia's JB HI-FI provides a look at the official product page, with the device being advertised as the "helpful Google phone, at a helpful price." Following the Pixel 4, this is the second time a device has been referred to as a "Google phone."
Google announces Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, and Pixel 4A all at once
Google has made the Pixel 5, Pixel 4A, and Pixel 4A 5G official. The basic 4A will be available on August 20th, and it's priced at just $349. The other two are coming in fall 2020, but we only know the price for the Pixel 4A 5G: $499.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Price for this is incredible especially when looking at the specs
an hour ago
