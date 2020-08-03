Google Pixel 4a

Google announces Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, and Pixel 4A all at once Google has made the Pixel 5, Pixel 4A, and Pixel 4A 5G official. The basic 4A will be available on August 20th, and it's priced at just $349. The other two are coming in fall 2020, but we only know the price for the Pixel 4A 5G: $499.