Pixel 3a is designed to fit nicely in your hand, and includes an OLED display for crisp images and bright colors. It comes in three colors—Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish—and two sizes.
Google Pixel 3A review: a $399 phone with a great cameraIf you want to buy a new smartphone that costs between $300 and $500, you should buy a Pixel 3A or Pixel 3A XL. It is the best phone in that price range, and it's actually competitive with more expensive phones in one very important way: the Google Pixel 3A has a great camera.
The Verge
Google's budget Pixel 3a starts at $399, available in 'purple-ish'Last week's earnings didn't go the way Alphabet wanted. The fault primarily lies at the feet of the company's ad business, but the hardware side didn't come out great, either. Like the rest of the industry, Google's been struggling to sell smartphones. Sundar Pichai cited "year over year headwinds"...
TechCrunch
