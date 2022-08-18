Products
Google Mentions Slackbot
Ranked #8 for today
Google Mentions Slackbot
Know when the Internet talks about your product
Free
A Slackbot that notifies you for keyword mentions on Google 🎣 Powered by chunk.run

Launched in Slack, Marketing, Bots
Launched in
Slack
,
Marketing
,
Bots
by
Google Mentions Slackbot
About this launch
Google Mentions Slackbot
Know when the Internet talks about your product
Google Mentions Slackbot by
Google Mentions Slackbot
was hunted by
Victor Timsit
in
Slack
,
Marketing
,
Bots
. Made by
Victor Timsit
and
Théo Champion
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
Google Mentions Slackbot
is not rated yet. This is Google Mentions Slackbot's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
8
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#126
