Google Live Transcribe

Live Transcribe is a new accessibility service built by Google for the deaf and hard of hearing. Using Google's state-of-the-art automatic speech recognition technology, Live Transcribe performs real-time transcription of speech to text on your screen, so you can participate in conversations going on in the world around you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Love this application if technology, it's always . nice seeing fun, shiny new things, but when technology can be utilised to help give someone a better quality of life, that's when it is special
Upvote Share·