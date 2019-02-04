Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Google Live Transcribe

Google Live Transcribe

Google's new service built for the deaf and hard of hearing.

get it

Live Transcribe is a new accessibility service built by Google for the deaf and hard of hearing. Using Google's state-of-the-art automatic speech recognition technology, Live Transcribe performs real-time transcription of speech to text on your screen, so you can participate in conversations going on in the world around you.

Around the web
Google debuts new accessibility apps for the hard of hearingLive Transcribe is fairly self-explanatory. The interface is very simple -- as soon as the app launches, it'll begin transcribing, with large white text on a black background. You can also flip this to black text on a white background by disabling the Dark Theme and the font size can be adjusted too.
Engadget
Google brings Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier to Android phones for deaf or hard of hearingJust yesterday during the Super Bowl, Google took out an ad to go over how Translate helps users around the world to better understand their surroundings and communicate. Today, Google is announcing two new accessibility features for Android users who are deaf or hard of hearing with Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier.
9to5GoogleBen Schoon
Google releases Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier apps to improve Android for the hearing-impairedGoogle's focus on making Android more accessible has been evident - it opened last year's I/O keynote with morse code input on Gboard. In addition to that, Android Pie brought with it an array of new accessibility features, letting motor-impaired users easily jump to nine common interactions on their phones.
Android Police - Android news, reviews, apps, games, phones, tablets
Google Live Transcribe could be a big help for people who are deaf or hard of hearingTwo new features for Android phones could be a big help for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Live Transcribe automatically writes out what people are saying, and Sound Amplifier acts as a sort of hearing aid on your phone.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Love this application if technology, it's always . nice seeing fun, shiny new things, but when technology can be utilised to help give someone a better quality of life, that's when it is special
Upvote ·