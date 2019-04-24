Google Fit for iOS

It’s hard to know how much or what kind of activity you need to stay healthy. That’s why Google Fit worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Heart Association (AHA) to bring you two new activity goals that can help improve your health
Google Fit comes to iOSGoogle today announced that Google Fit, the company's fitness tracking app that launched on Android back in 2014, is now available on iOS. It definitely took Google a while to bring the app to iOS. Until today, the only way to get your Fit data on your iPhone was in a special section of the [...
TechCrunch
Google brings its redesigned fitness app to iOSGoogle Fit, the fitness tracking app that was redesigned on Android last year, has arrived on iOS. The app integrates with Apple Health, meaning your progress in other Health-compatible apps like Nike Run Club, Sleep Cycle, and Headspace will contribute towards your Google Fit goals.
The Verge
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Never used this or many fitness trackers before, heard good things about this one though, might give it a try
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Law Student|Tech Evangelist
Any idea about integration to MI Fit or Apple Watch?
