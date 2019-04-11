Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Google Currents

Google Currents

Google's enterprise replacement for Google+

get it
Google has completely rebranded its now defunct social network Google+ into a brand new platform built to cater for the needs of a more enterprise market
Around the web
Google's new Currents app is its enterprise replacement for Google+Now that Google+ is history, today, Google unveiled what will be offered to G Suite users in its place: Currents. The new app "enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organization, helping keep everyone in the know and giving leaders the opportunity to connect with their employees."
The Verge
Google+ for enterprise rebranded to Google CurrentsWith Google killing its social network for consumers and brands last week, the service is now solely focussed on enterprise customers. To usher in that new era, Google+ was rebranded to Google Currents at Cloud Next 2019. This is not Google's first product to feature that name, with the original being a magazine app.
9to5GoogleAbner Li
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Didn't see this one coming, but maybe this will succeed where Google+ couldn't. Smart move from Google creating a more niche product off the remains of Google+
Upvote ·