Google Cloud Run

Run stateless HTTP containers on a fully managed environment or in your own GKE cluster.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Steren GianniniMaker@steren
Proud to present Cloud Run, the product I have been working on as a PM for the past 2 years. Feel free to ask questions here and share feedback
Upvote Share·
nahtnam@nahtnam · Student @ UCSC, Programmer
@steren Hey! Congrats on the launch! I was wondering if the containers go to sleep? If they do, do you have any statistics on how fast apps take to cold boot?
Upvote Share·