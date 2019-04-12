Log InSign up
Google Cloud Run

Bringing serverless to containers

Run stateless HTTP containers on a fully managed environment or in your own GKE cluster.
Google Cloud Run brings serverless and containers togetherTwo of the biggest trends in applications development in recent years have been the rise of serverless and containerization. Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced a new product called Cloud Run that is designed to bring the two together. At the same time, the company also announced Clou...
How Google Cloud Run Combines Serverless with Containers - The New StackOne of the most exciting launches from Google Cloud Next 2019 is Cloud Run, a serverless environment based on containers and Kubernetes.Cloud Run comes across as a clusterless and serverless container execution environment. Some attendees even compared it with AWS Fargate and Azure Container Instances.
Announcing Cloud Run, the newest member of our serverless compute stack | Google Cloud BlogToday, we are announcing the beta availability of a new serverless compute offering called Cloud Run that lets you run stateless HTTP-driven containers, without worrying about the infrastructure. Cloud Run is a fully serverless offering: It takes care of all infrastructure management including provisioning, configuring, scaling, and managing servers.
Steren Giannini
Proud to present Cloud Run, the product I have been working on as a PM for the past 2 years. Feel free to ask questions here and share feedback
nahtnam
@nahtnam
@steren Hey! Congrats on the launch! I was wondering if the containers go to sleep? If they do, do you have any statistics on how fast apps take to cold boot?
