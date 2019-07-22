Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Jake
Hey everyone, Jake @ Whoisvisiting.com, here. Finding new leads is something that businesses struggle with, every day. Always searching for innovative ways to grow ’top of funnel’ is a never ending battle - it’s super-important. But - it means that sometimes the leads you already have, get overlooked. That’s why we built The Google Analytics Lead Generator. It’s a free tool created by Whoisvisiting.com - in less than 30 seconds it will identify the leads sitting inside your Google Analytics account and will add detailed company and contact information. We’ve launched today on Product Hunt to help companies get new leads now at no extra cost. I would love to get your feedback on this very cool and simple process we are developing to generate leads instantly: Connect With Google Analytics Receive Your Free B2B Leads With Detailed Company Information Find Out The Potential Number of Leads You Can Automate Each Month Don’t forget to follow-up with your leads - we are excited to hear about your results & explore the ways in which you will transition the companies identified into your sales pipeline. I’d also love you to share this tool with your network today and we will double your available leads. Happy to answer any questions you have regarding the tool. Enjoy your free leads & Thanks for your support.
Upvote (3)Share