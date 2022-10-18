Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
goodtime
Ranked #19 for today
goodtime
A no-frills way to schedule casual plans
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
goodtime makes you a scheduling hero. It's the app for planning group events in minutes.
Just select when you're available and share the link with your friends to do the same. It's 100% free and there's nothing to download.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Events
,
Calendar
by
goodtime
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
Learn more
About this launch
goodtime
a no-frills way to schedule casual plans
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
goodtime by
goodtime
was hunted by
Ben Cooper
in
Messaging
,
Events
,
Calendar
. Made by
Ben Cooper
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
goodtime
is not rated yet. This is goodtime's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#203
Report