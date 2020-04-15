Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Goodly Tax-Free Student Loa...
Goodly Tax-Free Student Loan Benefits
The CARES Act allows employers to pay student loans tax free
Fintech
Payment
+ 2
Goodly lets companies offer student loan repayment as an employee benefit. The CARES Act allows employers to pay student loans tax free for the first time, similar to a 401k to pay off student loans.
Goodly helps employees become debt free 30% faster.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
9 hours ago
Goodly replaces lame office perks with student loan repayment
There are better employee perks than a ping-pong table. Seventy percent of Americans graduate college with student loan debt. That's 45 million people who owe $1.6 trillion. So when employers use Goodly to offer $100 per month in student loan payback for a $6 fee, talent sticks around. The st...
CARES Act opens new avenue for companies to offer 401(k)-like student loan benefits, startup Goodly CEO says
Employers can find it a little easier to assist their workforce in paying back student loans, thanks to the CARES Act, Goodly CEO Greg Poulin told CNBC's Jim Cramer Monday. Goodly, a San Francisco-based startup that supplies companies up with student loan benefits programs similar to retirement savings accounts, could also find itself benefiting from the massive coronavirus economic recovery measure passed by the federal government last month.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Jack DeFuria
Wow, this is seriously incredible.
Upvote
Share
8 minutes ago
Send