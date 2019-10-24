Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Hana Blackbird
Maker
Hello Product Hunters. A few years ago, when we introduced GoldenHour.One, we received lots of positive feedback from our customers who appreciated how the app helped them find the best time and weather conditions for photography during the golden hour. Many people, however, expressed a desire for the application to provide a weather forecast for the whole day. Fulfilling these wishes however, and in a way that works well, took us some quite time for us to achieve. The idea of interpretating all the different parameters of the weather forecast to predict the conditions for photography seemed like an impossible task. The solution to this problem presented itself by way of Artificial Intelligence. Only AI is capable of taking into account all the weather data, along with the position of the sun and the moon and give us an assessment of the suitability of the weather conditions for a given type of photography. What then remained was the simpler task of packaging this all up into an elegant application, adding useful functions, Siri integration, Apple Watch complications, etc. The result is GoodLight.One GoodLight.One is the world’s first real weather forecast app for outdoor photographers. Instead of the regular weather information such as the temperature, humidity, and level of cloud cover, it shows the type of information that photographs are really interested in, such as the quality of the light, and whether their models will feel comfortable, or too hot or cold. During the three years that out previous application GoldenHour.One has been on the market, it recieved many great reviews and ratings, (FStopper, KodakIt, …), and gained 10’s of thousands of loyal users. GoodLight.One wishes all photographers, wherever they may be, the best light for their photos. Hana & Michal
UpvoteShare