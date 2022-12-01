Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Good Notes 5
Ranked #15 for today
Good Notes 5
Note-Taking & PDF Markup
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
GoodNotes 5 is a combination digital notepad and PDF markup tool. As a notepad, GoodNotes lets you use either your keyboard or Apple Pencil. The app transforms your hand-drawn shapes, as well as your handwriting, into clean shapes and text.
Launched in
Notes
by
Good Notes 5
LeadDelta
Ad
Your LinkedIn Network Manager
About this launch
Good Notes 5
Note-Taking & PDF Markup
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Good Notes 5 by
Good Notes 5
was hunted by
Michael Silber
in
Notes
. Made by
Steven Chan
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Good Notes 5
is not rated yet. This is Good Notes 5's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#166
Report