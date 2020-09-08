discussion
Ben Matthews
Maker🦁.
Good Here helps you discover social impact startups, connect with the social impact community, and find social impact funding. Our mission is to highlight the organisations working to solve social issue, focus more attention on progress, directing support to teams on the front lines, and connect the social impact community. We decided to create Good Here after seeing dozens of people go through a similar process of cataloging interesting social impact-focused companies in spreadsheets, blog posts, notes, and elsewhere. The goal is to unify these efforts and provide the content free to anyone who might find it useful. Using Good Here, the social impact community can: - showcase social impact startups through organisation profiles - explore other social impact profiles in through our open database - identify social impact funding opportunities - find inspiration and stories of social impact through case studies, blogs and research At launch, Good Here is tracking 1,417 startups and 453 funders. Our ambition is to become the central place to find, launch and connect with social impact startups and the social entrepreneurs behind them. This is really just the beginning of what we’d like to see the Good Here become. We want to go deeper by including key organisational attributes like headcount, location, investments, and more. There are also plans to increase the breadth of the database by including books, podcasts, events, data sets, and other important resources related to social impact. Upcoming features on the Good Here roadmap include: - bookmark your favourite social impact startups - input your location to find social impact projects near you - connect with other social entrepreneurs - see which social impact investors have invested in which startups - activity streams with updates on the progress organisations are making Our database is an accumulation of contributions curated by a team of volunteer editors. We supplement contributions with publicly available data, allowing us to provide key facts about about each organisation. We're grateful to have the support of anyone who believes in what we're doing. Let us know what you think!
Why would you most likely use Good Here?
bookmark your favourite social impact startups
input your location to find social impact projects near you
connect with other social entrepreneurs
see which social impact investors have invested in which startups
activity streams with updates on the progress organisations are making
find jobs at social impact startups
