Gondolin

Smart, Cross-Browser AI for Focused Productivity

Free
Embed
Gondolin: An AI-driven app that enhances focus by blocking unrelated web content based on your specified task. Free, user-friendly, and works across all browsers to keep you productive without distractions.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Gondolin by
was hunted by
Sahith Thumma
in Productivity, Task Management, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sahith Thumma
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
