Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Golem
Golem
Golem is an open-source, amazingly crafted conversational UI
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Golem is an open-source UI for interacting with AI language models such as GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. It focuses on design and experience, while still offering a great way to secure your credentials and data generated.
Launched in
Open Source
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
Golem
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you so much for using Golem! Any ideas for features and/or improvements? I'm all ears :]"
The makers of Golem
About this launch
Golem
Golem is an open-source, amazingly crafted conversational UI
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Golem by
Golem
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Open Source
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Henrique Cunha
. Featured on May 11th, 2023.
Golem
is not rated yet. This is Golem's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report