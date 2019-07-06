Log InSign up
GoFundMyOverdraft

A crowdfunding site to recoup fees banks have taken from you

A crowdfunding platform for people to recoup the overdraft fees big banks have taken from them.
Discussion
Adam Hadi
Adam Hadi
Maker
Everyday, big banks charge Americans nearly $100 million in overdraft fees. One👏 Hundred 👏 Million 👏 Dollars 👏Every 👏 Single 👏 Day 👏. We at Current don't believe in charging people money for not having enough money - so we don’t have any overdraft fees - but we know not everyone uses Current...(yet!) So we decided to launch GoFundMyOverdraft… it’s like GoFundMe but to help people get the money their banks have taken from them in fees. I will be online all day responding to your questions and feedback.
Daniel Greenberg
Daniel Greenberg
HunterPro
Really glad you guys are doing something about this major issue. BRAVO!!!
