Home
→
Product
→
Godspeed
Godspeed
A todo manager built for speed, 100% keyboard driven
Godspeed is a todo manager built for speed and keyboard orientation. Every action in Godspeed is doable from the keyboard and will respond instantly.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
by
Godspeed
About this launch
Godspeed
A todo manager built for speed, 100% keyboard driven
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Godspeed by
Godspeed
was hunted by
Daniel de Haas
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Daniel de Haas
and
Daniel Moreh
. Featured on June 22nd, 2023.
Godspeed
is not rated yet. This is Godspeed's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
