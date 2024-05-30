Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
GOAT Slider
Ranked #17 for today
GOAT Slider
Goat Slider Webflow app
Visit
Upvote 37
1 month free
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Goat Slider is the ultimate solution the Webflow community has been waiting for—a tool that makes creating premium sliders (including CMS) easy and efficient.
Launched in
Design Tools
No-Code
Web Design
by
GOAT Slider
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
12,969 upvotes
GOAT Slider is made for Webflow users only. We helped 10k clients update their online presence through webflow.
Ikonik - Webflow App
70 upvotes
Ikonik is helping us daily to use high-quality icons. Easy and fast.
About this launch
GOAT Slider
Goat Slider Webflow app
7
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
GOAT Slider by
GOAT Slider
was hunted by
Bardhyl Bytyqi
in
Design Tools
,
No-Code
,
Web Design
. Made by
Bardhyl Bytyqi
. Featured on May 31st, 2024.
GOAT Slider
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. This is GOAT Slider's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
25
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#108
Report