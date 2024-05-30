Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GOAT Slider
Ranked #17 for today

GOAT Slider

Goat Slider Webflow app

Payment Required
Goat Slider is the ultimate solution the Webflow community has been waiting for—a tool that makes creating premium sliders (including CMS) easy and efficient.
Launched in
Design Tools
No-Code
Web Design
 by
GOAT Slider
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
Webflow
12,969 upvotes
GOAT Slider is made for Webflow users only. We helped 10k clients update their online presence through webflow.
Ikonik - Webflow App
Ikonik - Webflow App
70 upvotes
Ikonik is helping us daily to use high-quality icons. Easy and fast.
About this launch
GOAT SliderGoat Slider Webflow app
7reviews
36
followers
GOAT Slider by
GOAT Slider
was hunted by
Bardhyl Bytyqi
in Design Tools, No-Code, Web Design. Made by
Bardhyl Bytyqi
. Featured on May 31st, 2024.
GOAT Slider
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. This is GOAT Slider's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
25
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#108