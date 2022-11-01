Products
GOAT OF THE WEEK
GOAT OF THE WEEK
A weekly celebration of the new generation of designers
A New Kind of Awards Festival/Celebration GOAT of the WEEK is launchpad for a new generation of designers to share their stories on a larger stage.
Launched in
Freelance
,
Graphics & Design
,
UX Design
by
GOAT OF THE WEEK
About this launch
GOAT OF THE WEEK
A launchpad for a new designers to share their stories
GOAT OF THE WEEK by
GOAT OF THE WEEK
was hunted by
Christian Walsh
in
Freelance
,
Graphics & Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
Christian Walsh
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
GOAT OF THE WEEK
is not rated yet. This is GOAT OF THE WEEK's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#68
