Home
→
Product
→
go-weather-cli
go-weather-cli
Weather forecasts in your terminal
Weather forecasts in your terminal that just works. No API keys or configuration required. Just download and run.
Useful for writing scripts to run multiple weather forecasts in parallel.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
go-weather-cli
About this launch
go-weather-cli by
go-weather-cli
was hunted by
Michael Vogt
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Michael Vogt
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
go-weather-cli
is not rated yet. This is go-weather-cli's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#36
Weekly rank
#43
