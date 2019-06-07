Gmail Email Templates by cloudHQ

Save Time and Copy a Successful Company's Email Template in 1 Click | cloudHQ Blog Creating a beautiful email template can be time consuming, but Gmail Email Templates now features an option where you can duplicate any email that you ever received by: Clicking on 1 button to duplicate it Customizing your message, images, and links Sending it out as your very own professional-looking email Here's a quick movie showing just how easy it is to do: As you can see, it works right out of Gmail, and is easy to customize.