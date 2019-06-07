Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Gmail Email Templates by cl...

Gmail Email Templates by cloudHQ

Copy a successful company's email template in 1 Click

Duplicate any email that you received with 1 click! All you need to do is: get on someone's email list, edit any text, links, maybe some images, and send it off as your own email!
Save Time and Copy a Successful Company's Email Template in 1 Click | cloudHQ BlogCreating a beautiful email template can be time consuming, but Gmail Email Templates now features an option where you can duplicate any email that you ever received by: Clicking on 1 button to duplicate it Customizing your message, images, and links Sending it out as your very own professional-looking email Here's a quick movie showing just how easy it is to do: As you can see, it works right out of Gmail, and is easy to customize.
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Brilliant, I'm copying all the emails
1 UpvoteShare
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
@aaronoleary 😂Perfect! You can be a power user!
UpvoteShare
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
Hi 👋 hunters! cloudHQ is an email management company, and Gmail Email Templates is already a high demand product- but we just made it even more exciting by adding a new feature that lets you copy any email that you received, for you to use as your own. All you need to do is 1) get on a company's email list, 2) click a button to copy an email, 3) change out some text and maybe some images, and 4) send it off to whoever you like! We think it'll help smaller companies, musicians, realtors, or freelancers look far more professional because they obviously don't have the same budget as large companies like Google or VEVO do to research what email templates are most engaging for a larger audience. So, we decided to even out the playing field by giving everyone access to those well-researched and engaging emails. Afterall, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! It's simple, and free to use. Give it a shot and let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare