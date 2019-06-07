Gmail Email Templates by cloudHQ

Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Brilliant, I'm copying all the emails
Maker
@aaronoleary 😂Perfect! You can be a power user!
Maker
Hi 👋 hunters! cloudHQ is an email management company, and Gmail Email Templates is already a high demand product- but we just made it even more exciting by adding a new feature that lets you copy any email that you received, for you to use as your own. All you need to do is 1) get on a company's email list, 2) click a button to copy an email, 3) change out some text and maybe some images, and 4) send it off to whoever you like! We think it'll help smaller companies, musicians, realtors, or freelancers look far more professional because they obviously don't have the same budget as large companies like Google or VEVO do to research what email templates are most engaging for a larger audience. So, we decided to even out the playing field by giving everyone access to those well-researched and engaging emails. Afterall, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! It's simple, and free to use. Give it a shot and let us know what you think!
