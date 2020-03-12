Discussion
Hans Pagel
Maker
Hi PH! 👋 I’m a developer, designer and writer and looking for the correct characters has always been a mess. The macOS character view is okay, but I still ended up googling the correct unicode characters. That’s why we made Glyphfinder. To make it the best glyph search out there we manually tagged 34.000 characters. You can search for words, categories, look-alikes or even colors – you can’t do it wrong. We put together a few good examples on the site. Aaand it’s available for macOS *and* Windows, how cool is that? 🤓 Let me know what you think! Hans
This looks great! It is not really useful for me but I will definitely recommend it to friends who will make use of it. Congrats!
Very helpful tool for me as designer, thank you @hanspagel
Great app. I like the design! Would be nice to have the option to display it in the macOS menu bar instead of letting it sit in the dock all the time.
@alexkaessner thanks Alexander! great idea! added it to our public feedback board: https://feedback.glyphfinder.com...