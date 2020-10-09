discussion
Matt Hartman
Hunter
partner @betaworks
I was a big fan of Glow's initial release back in December. It was cool to be able to read nicely formatted markdown right in my terminal and not have to jump back and forth to the browser to read my docs. The new release is great for a few reasons: First, quickly browsing all markdown files in a project is awesome. Second, stashing important documents online, means I can read them from any location on any of my computers. Also like that everything stashed is encrypted end-to-end and decryptable only by me. Would love to hear others' thoughts on the new Glow.
