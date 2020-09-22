discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Roby 137
MakerCreative, Products, Strategy
I am the creator of Globashare.com. I created this online platform to allow people everywhere the ability to buy, sell and share their work around the world without barriers. Offing sales models including, selling digital downloads, service offerings and subscriptions. We are a social enterprise and it is our intention to become commission free, so that people can maximise their value.
UpvoteShareReport