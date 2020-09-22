  1. Home
  2.  → Globashare

Globashare

Work online buying and selling your knowledge, work & skills

Globashare.com is a sharing economy "work" marketplace. Allowing information providers and content producers to buy and sell their work as a service, by digital download, subscriptions and to work by milestone
The online work platform that might change the way you work - Work Online ReviewThe world of work is changing rapidly and working from home has has almost become the "new normal". While having to work from home is new to many, some of us have lost their jobs altogether, while others are considering working differently than before. This has provoked many of us to question existing work practices ...
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Roby 137
Maker
Creative, Products, Strategy
I am the creator of Globashare.com. I created this online platform to allow people everywhere the ability to buy, sell and share their work around the world without barriers. Offing sales models including, selling digital downloads, service offerings and subscriptions. We are a social enterprise and it is our intention to become commission free, so that people can maximise their value.
Upvote
ShareReport